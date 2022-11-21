China’s Global Port Investments Give Rise to Security Worries

https://gnews.org/articles/530238
Summary：U.S. has more than 500 military bases around the world, one specifically Camp \nLemonnier in Djibouti. On the contrary, CCP China has currently only one military base just six miles away from it. These two superpowers say they’re here to protect their security and economic interests. Big U.S network helps US to organize and gather military forces and weaponry, as well as drive its interactions with other governments and countries. On the contrary, CCP is mostly using commercial ports/terminals to give PLA preferential access. With these ports CCP can amass huge data on global trade, to deny or delay or disrupt or even control vital shipments. With this insight alongside a military presence, CCP gets a powerful combination that could challenge the US and its allies.\n
