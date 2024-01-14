Create New Account
Recreating Terra Preta: Good Soil for Centuries! (Complete Film)
channel image
Published 15 hours ago

 David the Good

Premiered Mar 10, 2021 #biochar #organicgardening #terrapreta

Centuries ago, natives of the Amazon managed to turn terrible yellow clay into soil so rich that it's still fertile five centuries later. It's now called "terra preta," the dark earth of the Amazon. How was #terrapreta made? What is the secret behind terra preta? Today we begin an experiment to see if we can recreate terra preta in the home garden by using what we know already.



Manure, pottery shards, burned brush, seaweed, bones, kitchen waste, layers of charged biochar, plus micronutrients like greensand and Azomite for an extra kick. Will it work? I have high hopes! #biochar #organicgardening #gardeninghack




vegetablesorganic gardeningtreesgrowbiocharterra pretagood soilcenturiesdavid the goodrecreatingcomplete filmterrapreta

