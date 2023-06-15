EPOCH TV | How Trump Is Accused of One Crime, Then Charged With Another

Create New Account
How Trump Is Accused of One Crime, Then Charged With Another
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/WhatNextTrump_YT


History was made Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump showed up in federal court to face criminal charges. He allegedly violated 31 counts under the Espionage Act, then allegedly committed six process crimes including a conspiracy charge.


But what’s important is the legalities of the case, and the “novel” legal theory it is built upon.

