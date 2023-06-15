EPOCH TV | How Trump Is Accused of One Crime, Then Charged With Another

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
How Trump Is Accused of One Crime, Then Charged With Another
🔵 Watch the full episode 👉https://ept.ms/WhatNextTrump_YT
History was made Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump showed up in federal court to face criminal charges. He allegedly violated 31 counts under the Espionage Act, then allegedly committed six process crimes including a conspiracy charge.
But what’s important is the legalities of the case, and the “novel” legal theory it is built upon.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.