Xi Jinping Demonstrates His Ruthlessness By Exchanging Land For Tibetans

Summary：Miles revealed the inside information that Indian Prime Minister Modi once again expected Xi Jinping to cede Motuo County in western Tibet to India at the G20 summit. However, Xi surprisingly did not refuse.
