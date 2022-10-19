The Astrology of Love and Loss in Loving Memory of Maggie

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I could not upload on Youtube. Too many strikes! Screw them!
Today we talk about the current astrological aspects and how they are playing out in current events and in my life personally. This includes the current Sun Venus squaring Pluto aspect among others.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www. seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or seacoast astrology @protonmail.com
#Astrology #animalrescue #horoscope