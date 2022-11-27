The Age of Heroes - Silkroad 2 (2001, Arcade)

The Age of Heroes - Silkroad 2 is a beat'em up developed and published by Korean company Unico. It was only released in the arcades.

In a war-torn Ancient Chynah a tournament was held to end the struggle between the various warring factions. The seven greatest fighters were awarded their own realm. However, Ba Wang the leader of the Yayool faction was unwilling to recognize the heroes' reign. He subdued them and brought them under his control with a spell. Now four other heroes need to recover the souls of seven heroes.

You can choose between four characters to play. Each character has different characteristics regarding speed, strength and magic. You can also buy upgrades for your skills after each level with the money you have collected have throughout the level. Weapon improvements can also be found, and your power also increases after fighting enough enemies. Basic commands are attack and jump. You can perform various moves with the right button sequence. Another command cycles through the spells you can perform and another unleashed the selected spell. Spells are of limited supply and must be obtained by collecting items.