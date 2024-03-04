Raul Ortiz, former US Border Patrol Chief, on #BidensBorderInvasion

Raul Ortiz, who served as the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol under Biden from August 2021 through May 2023, says he has never had a conversation with Biden or VP Kamala Harris.
"I've never had one conversation with the president or the vice president for that matter… That's a problem,” says Raul Ortiz, the U.S. Border Patrol chief under President Biden until he retired last year.
https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1764479949577068779?s=20
