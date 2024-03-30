We Have To Eat



While traveling across country, it's only obvious that there will be time that we not only have to fuel up the car, we have to fuel ourselves up.



On our last leg of the trip west the selection for food was limited, we were in the middle of nowhere in Colorado. We decided to stop for lunch at a place called Penny's Diner.



The decor was retro featuring black & white checked floors, classic records on the wall & red fluorescent lighting on the ceiling.



With only a cook & a waiter working and the light lunch crowd slowly making their way out the door, we struck up conversation with the staff.



The 2 informed us that the Continental Divide was 5 minutes down the road and provided us with directions to get there.



They told us of a haunted jail not too far away & of a child predator who in the past had been made into shoes by the townspeople.



They were unaware of all the mainstream conspiracies but given all that I've researched I found the conversation to be quite intriguing.



