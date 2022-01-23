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CANADIAN TRUCKER BLASTS TRUDEAU FOR BLOCKING 38,000 CROSS BORDER TRUCKERS
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343 views • January 23, 2022
A Canadian long haul trucker righteously blasts Globalist stooge Trudeau for blocking cross border trucking by those who were smart enough to not take the clot shot. He warns that major shortages are coming.
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