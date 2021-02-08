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Marxist Lucifer King
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64 views • February 08, 2021
Everything Americans thought they knew are all lies. MLK was a devil glorified as a god, the only american given a holiday in his name. Holiday means Holy-day and what a kick in the face to proclaim one in this creation's fake name.
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