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alexchristoforou Bidens Xi Jinping meltdown. NYT prepares for Bakhmut defeat. Lavrov replies to gardener Josep
Alex Christoforou @AlexChristoforouhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5cDxasxnzc
https://rumble.com/v28rhb4-bidens-xi-jinping-meltdown.-nyt-prepares-for-bakhmut-defeat.-lavrov-replies.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g5cDxasxnzc/
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/biden's-xi-jinping-meltdown.-nyt:c
Biden's Xi Jinping meltdown. NYT prepares for Bakhmut defeat. Lavrov replies to gardener Josep. U/1