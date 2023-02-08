alexchristoforou Bidens Xi Jinping meltdown. NYT prepares for Bakhmut defeat. Lavrov replies to gardener Josep
Alex Christoforou @AlexChristoforouhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5cDxasxnzc
https://rumble.com/v28rhb4-bidens-xi-jinping-meltdown.-nyt-prepares-for-bakhmut-defeat.-lavrov-replies.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g5cDxasxnzc/
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/biden's-xi-jinping-meltdown.-nyt:c
Biden's Xi Jinping meltdown. NYT prepares for Bakhmut defeat. Lavrov replies to gardener Josep. U/1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.