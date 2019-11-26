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World War 3 (New Dark Age: Part 3)
Shattered Citadel
Shattered Citadel
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15 views • November 26, 2019
WW3 has erupted between the major powers over control of the Earth, her colonies and the future of mankind. Watch as the world descends into chaos, endless war, disease, mass starvation, and genocide. Part 3 of 4 of this visual timeline of the Third Human Civil War covers the wars mid-years (2067 to 2068) from the rapid worldwide expansion of the Holy Islamic Empire to the liberation of Europe and the great HAVA virus epidemic.

PART 1: The Darkest Years
PART 2: Turning the Tide
PART 3: Retaking the World
PART 4: The End of All Things

Author Note: Timeline is canon to SC and I made it mainly to help me keep the story consistent. It changes some of the dates/events of my prior videos pre-2015.

Based on the Shattered Citadel Universe created by Michael Mangual, NYC.

VISIT SC ONLINE
http://shatteredcitadel.com/
Tons of original WW3 stories, films, and pictures.

FOLLOW SC ON MINDS
https://www.minds.com/Peacekeeper76

FOLLOW SC ON TUMBLR
http://shatteredcitadel.tumblr.com/

FOLLOW SC ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/Peacekeeper1776

FOLLOW SC ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9KE_PCiEntm4cyvllcAVw

Comments welcomed good or bad. If you like this subscribe or send me a message for more information.

Note: This is a fictional representation of the future and its bound to anger a lot of people. You can call me racist or warmongering, I am not. Once again this is a work of fiction created by me. We all have differing opinions so be respectful of that.

Music by Shiro Sagisu
Keywords
politicswarww3world war 3futurescifitimelineworld warwwiiialternative historyshattered citadel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy