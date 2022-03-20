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RIQUEZA PARA TODA A HUMANIDADE - CÉSAR AUGUSTO MONIZ
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0 view • March 20, 2022
Olá meus amigos, bem-vindos ao Conversas da Alma.
Hoje irei falar de Nesara e Gesara a distribuição de riqueza para toda a humanidade, mas não só riqueza, também tecnologia super avançada que irá mudar a forma como vivemos e todo o sistema actual apodrecido que escraviza a humanidade.
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Apresentador e Director: César Augusto Moniz
Assistente de Produção e RP: Filomena do ó Filipe
Redes sociais:
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cesar.a.moniz
Hoje irei falar de Nesara e Gesara a distribuição de riqueza para toda a humanidade, mas não só riqueza, também tecnologia super avançada que irá mudar a forma como vivemos e todo o sistema actual apodrecido que escraviza a humanidade.
INSCREVAM-SE NO NOSSO CANAL OFICIAL:
WWW.CONVERSASDAALMA.TV
Apresentador e Director: César Augusto Moniz
Assistente de Produção e RP: Filomena do ó Filipe
Redes sociais:
TELEGRAM : CONVERSAS DA ALMA https://t.me/joinchat/cys85vlW5GoyYjM...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canalconver...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/canalconvers...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/conve...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cesar.a.moniz
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