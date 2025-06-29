💥Another video of last night’s strike on Kremenchug

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Another video of last night’s Russian strike on Kremenchug, Ukraine.
Adding:
Key Points from the Latest Russian Defense Ministry Briefing:
➡️Russian forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial targets, including the use of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles;
➡️A RADA radar system of Israeli origin and Ukrainian drone production facilities were successfully hit;
➡️Russian air defense systems shot down 1 Neptune missile and 102 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours;
➡️Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered approximately 1,235 personnel losses over the past day as a result of Russian military operations.