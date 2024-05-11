Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do You REALLY Want To Go To Heaven?
channel image
Tursla
0 Subscribers
31 views
Published 18 hours ago

Are you excited for Jesus' second coming, when you will finally get to reign with Jesus, forever? But what if you soon get bored from praising Jesus for all eternity, while in heaven? Is this something we have to worry about now?


👇Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1

🖼️ Image Assets on Freepik


#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith

Keywords
bibleeternal lifegodheavenjesussinchristianfaithsdaeverlasting liferighteousnesssinsrelationship with godfruits of the spiritrighteousness by faithsalvation by faith95 thesesturslarighteousness by faith sdarighteousness messagerighteousness of faithrighteousness in the bibleovercome sinboredom in heavenwill heaven get boring

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket