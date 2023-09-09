Gallows Poll TNP LIVE EP98

In this episode Number Six is joined by TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger and Special Guest Shelly Olmstead. This week's Big 4: Jessica Priya Featured on Jimmy Dore (Thank you Pasta!), Who's On Fact Checker?, "Swingin' on the gallows pole!", Free World NYC, and AM WakeUp and Supporting DIY Media.Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, Odysee, and X (Twitter) every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.
Shelly Olmstead:
X (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/PoisonAlice
AM WakeUp Linktree - https://linktr.ee/amwakeupshow
TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger: https://libertylinks.io/lisabelanger
Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP
Join the crew: Follow us on your favorite platforms, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on X (Twitter), Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW
