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Secret Mysteries of Washington's Architecture (Riddles in Stone) - Diaboliczna Architektura Waszyngtonu
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135 views • April 09, 2022
Why are there no Christian monuments in Washington, D.C., Government Center? Why are the only monuments, paintings, sculptures, and street layout symbols we see are pagan gods and goddesses of the religions whom the God of the Bible hated and opposed? Why is there a Pentagram with one tiny segment missing woven into the street layouts of Washington just north of the White House? How does this tiny segment missing prove the occultist bent of the Founding Fathers and of the plan they envisioned for America?
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