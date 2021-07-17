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Masonic No Surname "Matt" wants to make a Stand on Freedom Day "July Nineteenth" = 57 (Septenary)
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161 views • July 17, 2021
Masonic Script: Freedom Day: "July Nineteenth" = 57 (Septenary)
Other coded 57 Septenary words & phrases: https://www.brighteon.com/24b6ec28-ff1e-4716-a1ac-f15ebe30bea4
"Freedom Day" = 51 (Full Reduction), 51 (Single Reduction), 174 (Reverse Ordinal) & 88 (KFW Kabbalah).
United Kingdom: Britain's 'freedom day' will come on July 19, says government
LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 in what has been dubbed "Freedom Day", the government said on Monday despite fears that an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to more deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government is again under fire after the resignation of his health minister Matt Hancock for breaking the restrictions by kissing his aide, had hoped to unlock Britain's economy last week.
But with coronavirus cases rising, driven largely by the more transmissible Delta variant, the government postponed the date until July 19 amid criticism from many businesses which want lockdown to end to try to recoup their losses.
[LINK] Freedom Day - https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/uk-looks-set-ease-restrictions-july-19-sun-cites-pm-saying-2021-06-28/
Other coded 57 Septenary words & phrases: https://www.brighteon.com/24b6ec28-ff1e-4716-a1ac-f15ebe30bea4
"Freedom Day" = 51 (Full Reduction), 51 (Single Reduction), 174 (Reverse Ordinal) & 88 (KFW Kabbalah).
United Kingdom: Britain's 'freedom day' will come on July 19, says government
LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19 in what has been dubbed "Freedom Day", the government said on Monday despite fears that an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to more deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government is again under fire after the resignation of his health minister Matt Hancock for breaking the restrictions by kissing his aide, had hoped to unlock Britain's economy last week.
But with coronavirus cases rising, driven largely by the more transmissible Delta variant, the government postponed the date until July 19 amid criticism from many businesses which want lockdown to end to try to recoup their losses.
[LINK] Freedom Day - https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/uk-looks-set-ease-restrictions-july-19-sun-cites-pm-saying-2021-06-28/
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