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jimmydoreshow “Science Community Betrayed Public Trust On COVID Purposely” – Says Newsweek
The Jimmy Dore Show @thejimmydoreshowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbl7gatVa2s
https://rumble.com/v281tr0-we-betrayed-public-trust-on-covid-purposely-says-newsweek.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mbl7gatVa2s/
“Science Community Betrayed Public Trust On COVID Purposely” – Says Newsweek