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SIMPLE VEGAN GUACAMOLE that's MADE WITH ingredients IN YOUR HOME! (INCLUDES BENEFITS)
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80 views • March 28, 2021
Today's video will be about VEGAN AVOCADO GUACAMOLE. This guacamole recipe is nutritious, and smackalicious. You can this avocado guacamole with vegan corn chips, salads, etc.
Avocado is a fruit and there are many benefits from eating them. We'll also tell you the benefits of avocado. This video is fully loaded. Stay tuned for the benefits of avocado and the vegan avocado guacamole recipe.
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/guacamole
Timestamps
-------------
0:00 Intro
0:27 Making the Guacamole
3:11 Benefits of Avocados
4:06 Tasting time
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
Avocado is a fruit and there are many benefits from eating them. We'll also tell you the benefits of avocado. This video is fully loaded. Stay tuned for the benefits of avocado and the vegan avocado guacamole recipe.
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/guacamole
Timestamps
-------------
0:00 Intro
0:27 Making the Guacamole
3:11 Benefits of Avocados
4:06 Tasting time
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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