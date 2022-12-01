Create New Account
Was Glenn’s dream actually a VISION for our future?
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Nov 29, 2022

In this clip, Glenn shares something he says he never thought he’d share on-air. He recalls an unusual, extremely vivid dream he had for the first time ten years ago. But what happened AFTER this dream — during a discussion with a prominent religious leader — hints that this ‘dream’ may actually have been a VISION for our future…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtQwAQeZ7HQ

Keywords
christianpropheticreligionglenn beckvisiondream

