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John Knox 1558 'First Blast Of The Trumpet Against The Monstrous Regimen Of Women' pt2 [Women Not To Rule Over Men]
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21 views • December 14, 2021
John Knox 1558 'First Blast Of The Trumpet Against The Monstrous Regimen Of Women' pt2 [Women Not To Rule Over Men]
[speed clip] Second part 40:35 - John Knox led the Scottish reformation of the 16th century transitioning Scotland from Catholicism to Presbyterianism. Knox is considered to be the founder of Presbyterianism. At that time Scotland and England were ruled by a succession of Queens - three 'Marys' and one Elizabeth. This now famous historical writing was occasioned by that situation. Reference is made to some of these queens in this work.
An internet search turned up no audio recording of this work. So here now is one. Complete and unedited, not 'modernized'. Audio is a tts-voice...speeded up quite a bit, tone significantly lowered. Definitely listenable, especially with scrolling text. Careful listening in it's entirety is necessary to make an informed assessment.
Effort required - yes - but that effort will be repaid. This is not entertainment it is history. Videos are lengthy - watching/listening to the whole at one time is not necessary - breaking up into parts can be a good approach.
Full text: https://tinyurl.com/ya95g7c6 [Internet Archive]
Note: [quote from above link] "Knox never wrote The Second Blast of the Trumpet . . . , nor any other of the [3] originally planned blasts, but did publish a summary of the projected Second Blast in 1558 in response to criticisms of and complaints about the vehemence of his language in The First Blast...."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
[First part: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/638885d8-0b67-4a3f-b074-3a58d01a24d2 ]
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2018/05/john-knox-1558-first-blast-of-trumpet.html
[speed clip] Second part 40:35 - John Knox led the Scottish reformation of the 16th century transitioning Scotland from Catholicism to Presbyterianism. Knox is considered to be the founder of Presbyterianism. At that time Scotland and England were ruled by a succession of Queens - three 'Marys' and one Elizabeth. This now famous historical writing was occasioned by that situation. Reference is made to some of these queens in this work.
An internet search turned up no audio recording of this work. So here now is one. Complete and unedited, not 'modernized'. Audio is a tts-voice...speeded up quite a bit, tone significantly lowered. Definitely listenable, especially with scrolling text. Careful listening in it's entirety is necessary to make an informed assessment.
Effort required - yes - but that effort will be repaid. This is not entertainment it is history. Videos are lengthy - watching/listening to the whole at one time is not necessary - breaking up into parts can be a good approach.
Full text: https://tinyurl.com/ya95g7c6 [Internet Archive]
Note: [quote from above link] "Knox never wrote The Second Blast of the Trumpet . . . , nor any other of the [3] originally planned blasts, but did publish a summary of the projected Second Blast in 1558 in response to criticisms of and complaints about the vehemence of his language in The First Blast...."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
[First part: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/638885d8-0b67-4a3f-b074-3a58d01a24d2 ]
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2018/05/john-knox-1558-first-blast-of-trumpet.html
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