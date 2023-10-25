Is THIS Japan?!?

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
The eye of the camera is determining what you see and what you do not see, whether you know it or not. Don't let the media frame your understanding of the world...or at least be conscious of the fact that they are framing the world for you. Oh, and enjoy these images of the sunny climes of western Japan from The Corbett Report's 2009 Video Archive DVD!
