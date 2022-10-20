French MP Jean Lassalle Who had 4 Heart Operations after Jab Says Macron and Most MPs Aren’t Vaxxed

https://gnews.org/articles/477480
Summary：10/10/2022 French MP Jean Lassalle experienced sever adverse effect after receiving the Covid jab. The jab deformed his heart and he had 4 heart surgeries since the 3rd January 2022. He says in an interview: I almost died but I never had Covid.”
