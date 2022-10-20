French MP Jean Lassalle Who had 4 Heart Operations after Jab Says Macron and Most MPs Aren’t Vaxxed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/477480
Summary：10/10/2022 French MP Jean Lassalle experienced sever adverse effect after receiving the Covid jab. The jab deformed his heart and he had 4 heart surgeries since the 3rd January 2022. He says in an interview: I almost died but I never had Covid.”