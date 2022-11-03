Create New Account
Rumble Says "Non!' To French Government Censors, Pulls Out Of Country
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 2, 2022

 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Faced with French Government demands that free-speech video platform Rumble censor Russian news channels, the company's CEO simply said "no." No more Rumble for France. It's a brave example of how to resist "cancel culture." Also today: US weapons to Ukraine continue to end up in the hands of criminals. And: Anti-sanction parties surge in Germany and Austria - is the backlash gathering steam?
Get your tickets to the Nov 5th Ron Paul Institute Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747

social mediarussiapropagandacontrolfranceelon muskplatformrumblestar linkthe ron paul liberty reportgovernment censors

