Rumble Says "Non!' To French Government Censors, Pulls Out Of Country

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 2, 2022
Faced with French Government demands that free-speech video platform Rumble censor Russian news channels, the company's CEO simply said "no." No more Rumble for France. It's a brave example of how to resist "cancel culture." Also today: US weapons to Ukraine continue to end up in the hands of criminals. And: Anti-sanction parties surge in Germany and Austria - is the backlash gathering steam?
