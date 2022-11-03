Rumble Says "Non!' To French Government Censors, Pulls Out Of Country

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 2, 2022
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Faced with French Government demands that free-speech video platform Rumble censor Russian news channels, the company's CEO simply said "no." No more Rumble for France. It's a brave example of how to resist "cancel culture." Also today: US weapons to Ukraine continue to end up in the hands of criminals. And: Anti-sanction parties surge in Germany and Austria - is the backlash gathering steam?
Get your tickets to the Nov 5th Ron Paul Institute Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747