X22 REPORT Ep. 3169a - Something Strange Is Happening With Gold, Trump Says To Defund Crooked Biden

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3169a - Sept. 21, 2023
Something Strange Is Happening With Gold, Trump Says To Defund Crooked Biden
News
The [WEF]/[CB] are using the same pattern in all different countries, they are blaming others for their agenda. We are now seeing shrinkflation in products and the economy is headed towards a depression. Gold is now starting to separate from the [CB] manipulation. Trump calls on congress to defund Biden government.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.