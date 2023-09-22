Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3169a - Something Strange Is Happening With Gold, Trump Says To Defund Crooked Biden
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3169a - Sept. 21, 2023

Something Strange Is Happening With Gold, Trump Says To Defund Crooked Biden

News

The [WEF]/[CB] are using the same pattern in all different countries, they are blaming others for their agenda. We are now seeing shrinkflation in products and the economy is headed towards a depression. Gold is now starting to separate from the [CB] manipulation. Trump calls on congress to defund Biden government.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


