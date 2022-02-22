Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Could the Best Hospitals Be the Worst for Your Health? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.29.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The show's title is: 'Could the Best Hospitals be the Worse for Your Health?'
Many of the “BEST” Hospitals have C Difficile infection rates worse than the National Average. Dr Daniels examines their revealing defense. Tune In. Think Happens
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578