Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Could the Best Hospitals Be the Worst for Your Health? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.29.16)

The show's title is: 'Could the Best Hospitals be the Worse for Your Health?'

Many of the “BEST” Hospitals have C Difficile infection rates worse than the National Average. Dr Daniels examines their revealing defense. Tune In. Think Happens

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