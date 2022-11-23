X22 Spotlight | Mark Finchem - The Elections Were Rigged, AZ Counties Push Back, Time To Expose It All

X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT | Today’s Guest: Mark FinchemTwitter: @realmarkfinchem

Truth Social: @realmarkfinchem

Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State of Arizona. Mark starts the conversation discussing Cochise county and other counties who are refusing to certify election. Kari,Mark and Abe will not conceded the elections. They are have proof the election are rigged and they are going to push to the very end.

