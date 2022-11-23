Create New Account
X22 Spotlight | Mark Finchem - The Elections Were Rigged, AZ Counties Push Back, Time To Expose It All
GalacticStorm
X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT  |  Today’s Guest: Mark FinchemTwitter: @realmarkfinchem
Truth Social: @realmarkfinchem

Mark Finchem is running for Secretary of State of Arizona. Mark starts the conversation discussing Cochise county and other counties who are refusing to certify election. Kari,Mark and Abe will not conceded the elections. They are have proof the election are rigged and they are going to push to the very end. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
arizonamidterm electionsx22 spotlightmark finchem

