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ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Thursday 6/25/26 • 'PALM BEACH PETE' MAYORAL CAMPAIGN, DNA TEST & SO MUCH MORE! • Alex Jones Network
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MEGA QUAKES DEVASTATE VENEZUELA, SCIENTISTS WARN CALIFORNIA NEXT! TRUMP SCORES GIANT DEPORTATION VICTORIES WITH SCOTUS! ISRAELI LEADERS THREATEN TO USE NUCLEAR WEAPONS ON IRAN! MAMDANI-BACKED COMMUNISTS SCORE MORE VICTORIES!

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