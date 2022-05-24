Massive Shortages and Eating People 05/24/2022

Today we look at how many Recycling Plants are burned to the ground. Is that coincidence or are evil people sabotaging the economy?We also take a look at "Soylent Green". Soylent Green was a move made back in the 70's. "Soylent Green" is being produced from the remains of the dead and the imprisoned, obtained from heavily guarded waste disposal plants outside the city."Today, Washington State is set to become the first to allow human composting. They see it as "natural organic reduction" as a burial alternative. An article state "Is Soylent Green really so far fetched"?0:00 Help your Prophecy Club02:09 The Fall of America03:14 China Preparing for D-Day Invasion04:42 Fire at Recycling Plants07:25 We are Heading for Total Collapse17:44 Ten Weeks of Wheat Supply Left18:55 Power Blackouts21:57 Will Cannibalism Return?24:04 Soylent Green27:33 Israel Ramping up Gas Output28:32 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112