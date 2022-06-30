‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ - Biden on high gas prices

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RT.
June 30, 2022.
Speaking about soaring energy prices in the US, as well as food crisis reasons, Biden applied his best explaining methods and said it’s all ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’s fault.
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