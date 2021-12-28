Mark 10:2-12 Are you committing Adultery...?

Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:Mark 10:2-12And the Pharisees came to him, and asked him, Is it lawful for a man to put away his wife? tempting him.And he answered and said unto them, What did Moses command you?And they said, Moses suffered to write a bill of divorcement, and to put her away.And Jesus answered and said unto them, For the hardness of your heart he wrote you this precept.But from the beginning of the creation God made them male and female.For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife;And they twain shall be one flesh: so then they are no more twain, but one flesh.What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.And in the house his disciples asked him again of the same matter.And he saith unto them, Whosoever shall put away his wife, and marry another, committeth adultery against her.And if a woman shall put away her husband, and be married to another, she committeth adultery.#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon