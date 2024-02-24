Simply the Path

What is the spiritual path? What does a person choose every day: struggle or pleasure, play or Life? How to strengthen a Personality’s position? How not to get stuck in the games of consciousness? How not to run to extremes and not to get distracted from the goal? How does a person's approach to the Spiritual World manifest itself? What do self-discipline, compliance with traditions, or rules have to do with spiritual development? External rules and performance of rituals or internal work on oneself: what actually leads a human to God? Does God hear a human in his material requests? About ups and downs. About the goal on the spiritual path and how not to lose it.
