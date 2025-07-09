Impact on Communication and Satellite Phone Usage

Massive power outages in Texas left 20,000+ without communication—proving yet again why satellite phones are CRUCIAL in emergencies. From stranded drivers to rescue teams, reliable tech made the difference. Are YOU prepared when disaster strikes?





Watch the latest interview to learn how this life-saving tech works!





#StayConnected #DisasterPrep #SatelliteSaves #TexasStorms #EmergencyReady





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport