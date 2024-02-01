Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Sovereignty
Son of the Republic
If a people cannot defend their claim to sovereignty, against all manner of threats, whether military, economic or cultural, can they truly regard themselves as a sovereign nation?

You are the source of all human law.

Elected representatives are our employees; they work for us.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (1 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4ap1s0-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-1-february-2024.html

