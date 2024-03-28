Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ERNEST BIGOT: P Diddy + Killer Mike in Trouble with Law After Getting Trump Curious
channel image
Recharge Freedom
332 Subscribers
65 views
Published 16 hours ago

Democrat strategist Ernest bigot describes the real reason that P. Diddy and rapper killer Mike are in trouble with the law, they got Trump curious and refused to remain on the Democrat plantation. 

#billmaher #killermike #pdiddy #satire 

Keywords
satiredemocratscrimebill maherdojbidenjoehumorus politicsowensblack communityblexitkiller mikeblack votep diddypdiddycandiceweaponized dojernest bigotdemocrat plantationbad boykiller mike bill maher

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket