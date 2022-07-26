How Does YOUR Faith Measure Up to Jesus?

Are you a Christian? If so, do you think you're following Jesus the way he expects you to? Before you answer that, take the next 8 minutes to measure yourself against the teachings of Jesus. Yes, your faith in Jesus CAN be measured. The whole world will be judged by them. And sadly, many professing "Christians" will be in for a nasty surprise when they see how they measure up against what Jesus taught. But don't worry, if you're one such Christian, this video will give you the teachings you need to hear to get yourself up to par.

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