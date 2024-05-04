Driving U.S. Off A Debt Cliff
82 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
CRINGE ALERT: Bad For [Bidan]? How Bad?
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (3 May 2024)
Keywords
depressionlaura ingrahamdonald trumpgovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidenliberalismcabalukrainerecessionusuryinflationleftismserfdomkhazariadebt slaverystagflationmoney pitkleptocracybidenflationbidenomicsdebt enslavementeconomic stagnationdebt spiraldebt cliff
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos