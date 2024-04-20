Create New Account
Klaus Schwab: The Truth
Son of the Republic
683 Subscribers
217 views
Published 13 hours ago

Where is Klaus Schwab?

Did he just die unexpectedly?


Redacted News | The Truth About Klaus Schwab & His WEF Family Is Now Coming Out (19 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4qeyyc-the-truth-about-klaus-schwab-and-his-wef-family-is-now-coming-out-redacted-.html

https://youtu.be/DQlH4878Qqs

Keywords
evilgenocidenew world ordernazisatanismcabalglobalismdepopulationtyrannyelitismpopulation reductiondemocidetotalitarianismdemonismwefplutocracyklaus schwabgreat resetclayton morrisnatali morrismalevolenceanti-humanism

