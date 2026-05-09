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Catherine Austin Fitts:
“Those who control our world are inter-dimensional satanic beings.”
“It’s the committee that runs the world… intergenerational pools of capital over-influenced by a cult… interdimensional intelligence which is operating demonic intelligence. Interdimensional demonic intelligence.”
A British physicist warned decades ago: “We are being manipulated, but from other dimensions by intelligent beings from other dimensions.”
“It wasn’t aliens, it was demonic. In many abduction events, if you called on Jesus Christ, it would STOP.”
The cosmic bomb: “99% of the material in the universe is plasma. Plasma is alive and it’s intelligent… the universe itself is alive and intelligent…Only a demonic intelligence would come up with that plan”, trying to centrally control everything with digital technology.