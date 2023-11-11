'SHOCKING WORDS FROM A SATANIST!

SATANISM IS ALIVE AND WELL HERE IN AMERICA AND THROUGHOUT THE WORLD. THE SATANIC ELITE WHO CONTROL THE WORLD AREN'T IN FEAR OF EXPOSING IT NOW. WHY? THEY KNOW THEY NOW CONTROL THE WORLD AND ARE IN THE PROCESS OF MURDERING BILLIONS OF HUMANS FOR THEIR GOD LUCIFER. ALL OF US WILL FACE DEATH ONE DAY AND WHEN WE DRAW OUR LAST BREATH WE'D BETTER BE OF THE LIGHT AND NOT DARKNESS. SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE HAD OUT OF THE BODY EXPERIENCES AND CONFESS HELL IS REAL! DON'T BE ONE OF THE EVIL HATERS OF THE WORLD AND STEP INTO YESHUA/JESUS SAVING GRACE. WHEN YOU DRAW YOUR LAST BREATH IT WILL BE FAR TO LATE TO TURN BACK...WAKEUP!