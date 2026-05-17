Maria Zeee - Kentucky Youth Flood to Support Thomas Massie!

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Daily Pulse Ep 252 | Our future generation is sick and tired of billionaires, foreign interest groups, special interest groups and people who don't have our interests at heart buying politicians. That's what's happening in the race against Thomas Massie, who's opponent is funded by a billionaire who reportedly is an Epstein associate. Tiffany Cianci joins us to explain how creators with 37 million followers combined are going to help win this race through the youth in Kuntucky.