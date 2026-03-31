Date: Mar. 31, 2026. Lesson 62-2026. Title: Incline Your Ear: The Beginning of True Wisdom

Proverbs 22:17 marks a turning point—an intentional call to listen, receive, and internalize wisdom. “Bow down thine ear, and hear the words of the wise, and apply thine heart unto my knowledge.” Wisdom is not absorbed casually; it requires humility, attention, and a willing heart. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the posture required to receive truth, why wisdom must be applied—not merely heard—and how a teachable heart becomes the gateway to understanding and transformation.

Lesson 62-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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