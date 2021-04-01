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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0150 - Tanya Chamberlain - Trigg pleads guilty
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41 views • April 01, 2021
Tanya, who had MS, was at a car wash, when she was approached in the early morning by Trigg and Henry. She was stabbed or cut 49 times, with wounds to her right and left jugular veins causing her death. The teens then drove around with Tanya’s body in the passenger seat, her feet propped up on the dashboard. When a cop attempted to stop them for DUI, they fled on foot. They were apprehended later.
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