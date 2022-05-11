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Nazi Jews will wipe out 7 billion people if we don't stop them! + NPC collection
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627 views • May 11, 2022
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All vaccine research eventually leads to Bill Gates and Nazi eugenics… vaccines used as vector for depopulation experiments
https://www.vaccines.news/2016-04-14-all-vaccine-research-eventually-leads-to-bill-gates-and-nazi-eugenics-vaccines-used-as-vector-for-depopulation-experiments.html
Exposing Bill Gates's Criminal Psychopathology, Fraudulent Concealment, Terroristic Threatening, and Treason - Exposingvaccinegenocide
https://exposingvaccinegenocide.org/exposing-bill-gates-criminal-psychopath/
The Rockefellers aided and abetted the Nazi's and even funded the "work" of Joseph Mengele: The Rockefeller Foundation even funded some of the research conducted by Josef Mengele before he went to Auschwitz. wiki/Nazi_eugenics Read the Covid-19 National Testing Plan📰 (rockefellerfoundation org)
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race With His DNA - The New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda
http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html
Study Suggests Adolf Hitler Had Jewish and African Ancestors - HISTORY
https://www.history.com/news/study-suggests-adolf-hitler-had-jewish-and-african-ancestors
Either way, Hitler's totalitarian New World Order (neuordnung third reich) pursuit cost the lives of 60 million Europeans yet many only talk about "6 million Jews".
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
All vaccine research eventually leads to Bill Gates and Nazi eugenics… vaccines used as vector for depopulation experiments
https://www.vaccines.news/2016-04-14-all-vaccine-research-eventually-leads-to-bill-gates-and-nazi-eugenics-vaccines-used-as-vector-for-depopulation-experiments.html
Exposing Bill Gates's Criminal Psychopathology, Fraudulent Concealment, Terroristic Threatening, and Treason - Exposingvaccinegenocide
https://exposingvaccinegenocide.org/exposing-bill-gates-criminal-psychopath/
The Rockefellers aided and abetted the Nazi's and even funded the "work" of Joseph Mengele: The Rockefeller Foundation even funded some of the research conducted by Josef Mengele before he went to Auschwitz. wiki/Nazi_eugenics Read the Covid-19 National Testing Plan📰 (rockefellerfoundation org)
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race With His DNA - The New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda
http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html
Study Suggests Adolf Hitler Had Jewish and African Ancestors - HISTORY
https://www.history.com/news/study-suggests-adolf-hitler-had-jewish-and-african-ancestors
Either way, Hitler's totalitarian New World Order (neuordnung third reich) pursuit cost the lives of 60 million Europeans yet many only talk about "6 million Jews".
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