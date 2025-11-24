From November 22 to 24, the situation on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict developed dynamically. While the Russian army advanced along almost the entire front line, the Ukrainians also achieved tactical success in one section.

On the southern flank of the Kupyansk sector, the Russian army began fighting for control of Boguslavka. Assault units bypassed the main line of Ukrainian defenses from the east and entered the outskirts of the settlement.

North of Seversk, Russian units gained complete control of the village of Yampol. It is likely that the Russian army will focus its efforts on advancing southward.

On the southern flank of this section of the front, the Russian army has captured Zvanovka. The important logistics hub of Svyato-Pokrovskoye is now within their fire control range. The Ukrainian group’s southern supply line passes through this settlement.

Further south, on November 23, Russian assault groups achieved a significant tactical victory. They captured the village of Pazeno, which had been just 5 km from the front line the previous day.

There are reports of Russian army successes in the Konstantinovka area south of Slavyansk. Assault units captured a Ukrainian army stronghold on the south-eastern outskirts of the city. The road to residential areas is now open for Russian units.

The Ukrainian command has ceased attempts to relieve the besieged Mirnograd garrison. According to reports from November 22, all reserve brigades stationed north-west of Pokrovsk are being transferred to the Gulyaipole area.

This operational failure represents the Ukrainian army’s biggest setback since the battles for Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Russian units continue to advance in the southern part of the city.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian command has been unable to stabilize the situation. The Russian army is increasing its presence in the operational area north of the main line of defense. On November 24, the assault on Tikhoye came to an end.

Near Gulyaipole, on the northern flank of the front line, Russian units captured the village of Radostne. The Ukrainian army was subsequently driven out of Novoye Zaporizhye.

The main event over the past period was the Ukrainian command’s decision to halt attempts to relieve the besieged Mirnograd garrison. Brigades from this area are being urgently redeployed to the Gulyaipole sector, where the situation has sharply escalated. According to reports, Russian assault operations in the area have already begun, following weeks of reconnaissance and sabotage group activity in the city. This intensified pressure confirms that the Russian offensive there is now underway, forcing the Ukrainian command to sacrifice one front in a desperate attempt to stabilize another.

