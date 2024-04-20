Create New Account
❗PARENT OUTRAGE! The Trans🌈 Thug Mob is Real
GalacticStorm
Massive controversy erupting at North Penn School District in PA where a 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after a student brutally beat her.


Parents and students are alleging that the attacker is a male who identifies as female. Not a single media outlet mentions that he was trans.


The school administration was reportedly notified of this attacker's violent behavior and alleged "hit list" that he kept of other students.


Why is the school covering up the fact that this student was trans?


Libs of TikTok:

https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1781452693657014612

