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"Lord Lord" People
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60 views • February 03, 2022
True loyalty that can be seen by our actions is more important than what we say with our mouths. God is smart enough to discern. You can know them by their fruit.
Click here to watch a video called "21 Differences Between Jesus and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a video called "21 Differences Between Jesus and the Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquiries email [email protected]
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