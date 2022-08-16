People in Tibet Don’t Care About Air Pollution Saikawa Lab at Emory #shorts

The people of Tibet don’t think air pollution is a problem.

Here’s why: Eri Saikawa, an associate professor of the Department of Environmental Sciences at Emory College, shares a surprising discovery about how Tibetans view air pollution. According to Eri, the life expectancy of Tibetans has been very low over the years. And air pollution is LIKELY to be a contributing factor. 💨

However, when asked, Tibetans actually say that air pollution is NOT the problem. Instead they are much more concerned about the effects of climate change! 👈