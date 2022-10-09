Yeah, enough already. I can't stand the stupidity and if I see em use this SAME EXACT PLAY one more time, I'm gonna puke. First the NS2 Pipeline was blown up, then, not so much. Then the Crimean Bridge and then, not so much. It's the same thing as coming out and stating something false and then taking it back after the damage is done. They do it ALL THE TIME. And yet people STILL fall for it. This is nonsense. They're all in on it. Putin got everything n g he wanted and in return will play the villian/savior (depending on which side your on) role by detonating a couple nukes most likely. Either way, don't forget they need a story line and this appears to be it. So stay frosty and keep it dry folks. Looks like everyone is gonna play their role here but make no mistake, this needs to be recognized for what it is. Putin says the "West" needs to beg for mercy. How's blowing up a couple hollowed out cities gonna do that? By scaring the crap out of the people and getting them to go along w losing more rights in exchange for "safety". Guarantee you, that's the play here but there may be a show of force to attempt to scare people Into outsourcing their well being to the state and capitulation to what will be the equivalent to an "open air penitentery" . Hit meeeee! [email protected]